DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Can't Stop Gushing Over Deepika Padukone Flaunting Her Fully Grown Baby Bump

Deepika Padukone's maternity shoot goes viral; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and others send love to soon-to-be mommy.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Can't Stop Gushing Over Deepika Padukone Flaunting Her Fully Grown Baby Bump Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm with her pregnancy photoshoot. The actress dropped several pictures of embracing her baby bump along with Ranveer Singh sent a huge meltdown among the fans. The fans could not stop gushing about the fully grown baby bump and mentioned how eager they are to see the baby. Not only fans but even Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif showered love on Deepika's baby bump photoshoot. Both the actresses dropped hearts on the photoshoot and this only shows they have outgrown their past. Especially when it comes to Deepika and Katrina Kaif's relationship, today they have let the bygones be bygones and are happily living in their present.

Check out the reactions of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others to Deepika Padukone's baby bump pictures that are going viral on the internet.

As Deepika Padukone inches closer to embracing motherhood, the couple decided to celebrate this special chapter in their lives with a series of stunning photos that have everyone talking. The images, which capture their love, joy, and the undeniable chemistry they share, have set social media ablaze, with fans gushing over how the hottest jodi in Bollywood is now turning into the hottest parents-to-be.

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the pictures of their photoshoot hit the internet. Some users commented on Deepika's post saying, "Mommy of the year and the upcoming year ahead, Deepika rules", and another commented, "Best looking baby on his/her way". A few users also complimented Deepika, saying, "MOTHER MOTHERING", while another said, "She knows time and emotion extents." Someone else wrote, "Pure Beauty of a Mother's Womb, Strong & Powerful Portrait". While the others have flooded the comments with emojis!  

Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved and powerful couples in the industry.

