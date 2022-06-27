New Delhi: We can’t keep calm! Newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. In the photo Alia can be seen lying on a bed and Ranbir is sitting next to her. Both of them are glued to the screen that shows the ultrasound of their upcoming baby. To express her emotions, animal lover Alia shared a second photo of a lion and lioness with their cub. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” Alia captioned her post along with an infinity, red heart and stars emoji.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year from RK’s residence in Bandra. The couple had been dating for five years before getting hitched. The two are head over heels in love with each other and always have the sweetest things to say about one another.



After her wedding ceremony, Alia took to Instagram to share photos from her D-Day and wrote a loving note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia”.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir are swamped with upcoming projects. Ranbir will next be seen in ‘Shamshera’. He also has much awaited Ajan Mukerji’s ‘Brahamastra’ releasing this year. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt. The actor also recently finished shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.



Alia is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ that also stars Gal Gadot. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh’ and she will also star in her maiden production film ‘Darlings’ that also stars Shefali Shah.