Alia Bhatt Becomes Latest Target Of DeepFake After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Obscene Clip Surfaces On Internet

NEW DELHI: In the latest instances of celebrities falling victim to deepfake technology, actress Alia Bhatt has joined the ranks of Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Sara Tendulkar, and industrialist Ratan Tata.

The latest deep-fake video that has been doing rounds on the internet features a girl who resembles B-Town star Alia Bhatt. The video is widely being circulated on social media, raising concerns among people.

The video shows a girl, dressed up in a blue floral co-ord set and making obscene gestures to the camera. However, with close attention, anyone can tell that the girl in the video is not the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star. The actress' face has been edited over someone else's body.

The latest video featuring the lookalike of Alia comes within days after several Indian celebrities faced a similar situation. This highlights the misuse of technology and the potential harm it can cause to individuals in a digitally vulnerable age.

Earlier, actress Rashmika Mandanna had expressed her concerns, after a deepfake video of the actress surfaced on the internet and went viral. The 'Animal' actress expressed her concern over the video on X and stated, "Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this."

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.



Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Days After Rashmika's deepfake video, another new digitally altered video featuring Bollywood actor Kajol had surfaced on the internet. In the clip, a woman with Kajol's face morphed on her body is seen changing clothes on camera. However, as per several fact-checking platforms like BoomLive, the video was actually of an English social media influencer, who originally posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

In Katrina Kaif's case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' surfaced online. While the original picture showed the Bollywood star fighting a stuntwoman clad in a towel, the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that deepfakes are one of the biggest threats faced by India and that they can cause chaos in society. He also urged the media to educate people on deepfakes.