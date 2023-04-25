Alia Bhatt Buys New House In Bandra Worth Rs 37 Crore, Gifts Two Flats To Sister Shaheen

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been basking in the duties of a new mommy with her daughter Raha Kapoor, who she welcomed in November last year, recently furthered in her investments. The 'Brahmastra' actor purchased a 2,497 sq ft apartment in the plush Pali Hill locality in Bandra for Rs 37.80 crore, close to the Kapoor bungalow on the same road. She also gifted a Juhu flat to her sister Shaheen with a gift deed the same day.

Moneycontrol reported, as per documents gained by IndexTap.com, the apartment bought is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The residential property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

The report also mentioned that Alia gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, which are worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are located in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. It is reported that the first house is spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft. "A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking," the report added.

On Monday night, the actor was spotted by the paps at the Mumbai airport as she jetted out of the city. Alia opted for a no-make up look and donned casual wear and was accompanied with her sister Shaheen. Earlier in the day, she dropped an adorable picture of husband Ranbir Kapoor spending time with their daughter Raha, which caught attention on the internet.

Ranbir and Alia got hitched on April 14, 2022 after dating for several years. They tied the knot at Ranbir's Mumbai abode in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and friends. Soon after their wedding, Alia announced that she was expecting her first child.

Last seen in 'Brahmastra', Alia will feature next in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is lined up for release this year. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and will release in July.