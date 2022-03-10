हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrates with burger, fries as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' enters Rs 100 crore club, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor react

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Alia Bhatt celebrates with burger, fries as &#039;Gangubai Kathiawadi&#039; enters Rs 100 crore club, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor react
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s recently released magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The film, which was released on February 25, also secured the third-biggest opening as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Alia thanked the audiences for their love and celebrated by enjoying a vegan burger with fries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

She penned the caption, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love."

Alia's 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh reacted to her post and wrote, "NOMNOMNOM".

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Woohoooo!!! Smashing it and how Fellow Fish!!!"

Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan wrote, "And here you look like a sweet girl from Romania or something."

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday shared the figures and informed that the movie has proved to be the fourth Hindi film to achieve the 100 crore mark post-pandemic. He tweeted, "And #GangubaiKathiawadi hits century today [Wed], the fourth #Hindi film to achieve this number [100 cr], post pandemic [#Sooryavanshi, #PushpaHindi, #83TheFilm]... [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr, Mon 3.41 cr, Tue 4.01 cr. Total: Rs. 99.64 cr. #India biz."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorGangubai KathiawadiGangubai Kathiawadi reviewGangubai Kathiawadi storyalia bhatt boyfriendAlia Bhatt marriage
Next
Story

Trending: Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna groove to Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo in viral video

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?