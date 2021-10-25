हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt drops emotional birthday note for mother Soni Razdan, shares throwback pic

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture of her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday and penned down an emotional caption for her. 

MUMBAI: As actor Soni Razdan turns a year older on Monday, her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt took to their respective social media handles to share sweet birthday wishes for their 'mama'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a priceless throwback picture of her mother and added the caption, "Happy birthday ma. My inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie."

"Stunning," Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented.

"Lovely pic," Manish Malhotra added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochrome picture of herself with her 'Ma'. Along with the photo, she penned an elaborate caption in appreciation of her mother. "There are so many things to value about you but I am consistently amazed by the steadfast love, protection and support you give to those of us lucky enough to be in your care. You have imparted so much wisdom quietly and without ceremony, and those lessons are sometimes easily overlooked. You make us all better and are a gift to everyone who loves you. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday, Ma," she wrote.

Several other celebrities including Aahana Kumra, Neetu Kapoor and more wished the veteran star on her birthday.

The actor is all set for her upcoming Netflix's series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' which also features Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles and includes many star-studded cameos.

A hilarious glimpse into the world of glitz, glamour and drama, the series is set to hit Netflix on October 29.

