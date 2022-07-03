NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been making headlines ever since she announced her preganancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. After completing a schedule of for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot in UK, Alia began shooting for her next venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Recently, a photo of her alongwith her co-star Ranveer Singh had gone viral on the internet. Sharing the photo on social media, Karan wrote, "I found Rocky and Rani!"

The 29-year-old recently made an appearance in the first official trailer of chat show 'Koffee With Karan' shared by Karan Johar. Looking at the trailer, it appeared that Alia was accompanied on the show by her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures of her look from the show. The 'Highway' actress is seen wearing a pink-coloured bodycon dress with stylish cuts. The dress had red hearts printed on it. Alia left her hair open, wore red pumps and posted several pictures posing in different angles. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, "how I sipped some koffee this year."

Apart from her super-gorgeous look, Alia was also seen flaunting a huge engagement ring on her finger. Her fans can't keep calm after noticing the diamond ring on her finger. Take a look:

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', alongside Ranbir, Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and "Darlings', which marks her debut as a producer.

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. On the other hand, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', a romantic-drama film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.