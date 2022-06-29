NewsLifestylePeople
Alia Bhatt fumes at reports that husband Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up from UK

Alia Bhatt is currently in London filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. The actress released a statement quashing reports that her husband Ranbir Kapoor might go to UK to bring his wife home. 

Mumbai: "I'm a woman not a parcel," Alia Bhatt said on Tuesday (June 29), slamming various media reports claiming that she will be taking rest after completing her work commitments to focus on her pregnancy. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia criticised articles claiming that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will be travelling to the UK, where she is filming her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', to bring her back home.

"Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I'm a woman not a parcel. I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well," the actor wrote. Alia also posted a screenshot of a newsportal's Instagram page which reported that she had planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn't affect her work. "This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake (archaic) way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me... My shot is ready," the 29-year-old actor added.

Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir, 39, in April, shared the pregnancy news on Monday on Instagram.

Soon after the announcement, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from family, friends and fans. In a separate post, Alia said she was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way.

"Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you," she said.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', alongside Ranbir, Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Darlings', which marks her debut as a producer.
 

