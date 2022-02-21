हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt launches 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Meri Jaan' in Kolkata

Starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is slated to be released on Friday.

KOLKATA: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday launched a new song 'Meri Jaan' from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at a promotional event in the city. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

"As I savour the sweet delicacies of Kolkata I don't want to miss the opportunity to launch a sweet song of the movie for the first time in this city," the 28-year-old actor said at a promotional event at Priya Cinema here. The music of 'Meri Jaan' is composed by Bhansali with lyrics written by Kumaar, and sung by Neeti Mohan.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is slated to be released on Friday. Bhatt said there is always a pressure to satisfy the audience and do well at the box office.

"That pressure is inherent. While I'm making the film I prefer not to think about the pressure because I feel that will come in the way of my creative process. Maybe I'll try to play to the gallery. (But that) will be inauthentic for the character," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut's recent Instagram post where she criticised Bhatt and said "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office", she simply responded with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita.

"Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is in action. That's all I want to say," the 28-year-old actor said.

Bhatt said she did some "twenty takes" while recording the song but she's not sure which version was finalised by Bhansali for the film.

 

