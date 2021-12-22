Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous at friend's wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended her friend Meghna Goyal's dreamy wedding and looked stunning as a bridesmaid.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 'Dear Zindagi' star posted a string of pictures from the day wedding, in which she can be seen smiling and posing with her friends.

For the special day, Alia chose to wear a nude pink-toned bralette-pants set with a shimmery cape in matching shade.

Alia was accompanied by her friends including actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan.

They also shook a leg together on the songs 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harrdy Sandhu and 'Peaches' and 'Baby' by Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy promoting her upcoming films 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.