Alia Bhatt Meets & Greets Paparazzi's Mom, Netizens Appreciate Her Sweet Gesture- Watch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is an actress who is not just known for her brilliant acting skills but also her sweet gestures. The ‘Student of the year’ actor’s sweet interaction with the paparazzi’s mom has been going viral all over the internet. In a video that has been winning hearts on the internet, Alia could be seen interacting with an old lady. Alia gives a cute smile to the lady and then says, “Aapka beta mujhe bohot pareshaan karta hai.” (Your son gives me a lot of troubles).

Alia’s gesture was appreciated by the netizens who took to the comments section and applauded her for the same. “Extremely down to earth girl..Always spreading love and stay positive,” a user commented. “The way she treats her fan,” another user added with crying emoji and twin heart emojis.

Watch the video here

Recently, Alia made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 where stunned in a white gown with pearls embellished all over it. Her outfit was by designer Prabal Gurung. Alia later revealed that the gown was made using 1 lakh pearls. Also, her white outfit channelled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer`s 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I`m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with `Heart Of Stone`, starring Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh. She recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress In A Leading Role for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.