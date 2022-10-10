Alia Bhatt satisfies her pregnancy cravings with Puri and Chaat, shares pics

New Delhi: There`s no better feeling than satisfying cravings with puri and chaat during pregnancy. On Sunday, Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt enjoyed yummy snacks with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia treated her fans to new pictures.The first picture is that of a puri along with a caption, "Power of a puri."The next image is of a yummy chaat full of sev. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chaat day with @shaheenb.Best day," with a hug emoji.

Here are the pictures shared by the actor:

Recently, the Kapoor family held Alia`s 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony with their close family members and friends. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.Talking about Alia`s work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film `Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva` which received a positive response from the audience. The film has collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film `Heart of Stone` with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023.