Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed photo with her fluffy cat, sister Shaheen is all heart

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress currently has three cats, Edward, Pica and the newest addition - a beautiful black-coloured cat named Juniper. Unfortunately, her former cat Sheeba had passed away in January and it had taken an emotional toll on the 27-year-old actress. Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share an endearing picture in which she is seen hugging her white Persian cat Edward.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt is the ultimate pet lover. with two dogs and three cats at her lavish Mumbai apartment. In fact, her apartment is designed to be pet-friendly! She and her sister Shaheen are known to post heart-melting pictures of their fluffy cats and cute dogs on social media quite often. 

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress currently has three cats, Edward, Pica and the newest addition - a beautiful black-coloured cat named Juniper. Unfortunately, her former cat Sheeba had passed away in January, and it took an emotional toll on the 27-year-old actress. 

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share an endearing picture in which she is seen hugging her white Persian cat Edward. In the photo, she is seen cuddling with her cat while the adorable feline innocently looks at the camera. 

The picture had an organic mood to it due to her off-white top and potted plants in the background which were casting shadows on the wall. In the caption, Bhatt wrote, 'eternal' to show her everlasting love for her pet cat. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt commented on the picture and said, 'My heart' with a heart emoji. Fans were also in awe of the adorable photo as seen in the comment section.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s latest movie was 'Sadak 2' directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The movie didn’t have a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was instead streamed on Disney+ Hotstar last year. She will next appear in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. 

