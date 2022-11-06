Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor reach Mumbai hospital, baby expected any moment?

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The duo, who met and fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra', dated each other for almost five years before tying the knot in April this year. On Sunday, the adorable couple was seen arriving together in their car at RN Hospital in Mumbai early morning. Both Alia and Ranbir were twinning in white and were captured seated inside their car as they arrived at the hospital. Ranbir was seen in his statement cap and was busy talking on the phone.



Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor have also arrived at the hospital.

Alia Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reportedly confirmed the arrival of the new member in the family and told HT, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

The marriage was an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Alia Bhatt took all her fans and dear ones by surprised when she announced in June that she and Ranbir are all set to welcome their first child.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce that they were expecting their child together soon after their marriage. Alia shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. The actress continued to shoot for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' in Spain and promoted 'Brahmastra'. She also launched her maternity wear 'Edamama'. However, Alia and Ranbir were not seen at any Diwali parties or Bollywood gatherings in the last two months. The two have been maintaining a rather low profile and almost no presence on social media.



Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other.



On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

