All about Sunny Leone and her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher's 'special' Raksha Bandhan day

Actress Sunny Leone on Thursday shared lovely pictures of her children Nisha, Noah and Asher celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

In the set of pictures shared by Sunny, we can see her helping Nisha tie rakhis to her twin brothers Noah and Asher. Sunny too celebrated the festival with her 'Splitsvilla' co-host Rannvijay Singha while her husband Daniel Weber was tied a rakhi by their hairstylist.

"About our very special Raksha Bandhan day!" Sunny captioned her post.

Nisha, Noah and Asher had the cutest Raksha Bandhan celebration!

This was Nisha's second Rakhi with Noah and Asher. They were born to Sunny and Daniel via surrogacy in March 2018 while the couple adopted Nisha in 2017.

On the professional front, Sunny has Tamil film 'Veeramadevi' in the line-up and her show 'Splitsvilla' also airs over the weekend.

Meanwhile, just recently Sunny again made it to the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India. Of which, she told news agency IANS, "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me. It's a great feeling."