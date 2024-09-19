Advertisement
COLDPLAY CONCERT IN INDIA

Coldplay Coming To India: All You Need To Know About Their Concert

It's Official! The globally renowned band Coldplay will be performing in India in 2025. Here's all the details about the upcoming concert. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Coldplay Coming To India: All You Need To Know About Their Concert (Image: @coldplayindia.in/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Great News! The Grammy-winning band Coldplay has officially announced their concert in India as part of their Spheres World Tour 2025. The acclaimed band will perform in Mumbai in January 2025, with two exciting shows at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025.

Have A Look At The Announcement! 

Coldplay surprised everyone by officially announcing their concert in India, putting an end to all the rumors. Fans are thrilled as the band returns to India after a decade.

Tickets And Other Details About The Concert

Soon after the official announcement, excitement over concert tickets began buzzing on social media.

Concertgoers, tighten your seat belts!BookMyShow.live has announced that tickets will be available on  September 22,  2024 at 12 PM IST. 

Ticket prices for the concert will range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, as announced by BookMyShow. To make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour more affordable, Coldplay is also offering Infinity Tickets at around ₹2,000 (€20) per pair, with a maximum of two tickets per buyer.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band. (ANI Inputs) 

