Allu Arjun-Starrer 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' Lauded At The Berlin International Film Festival - PICS

New Delhi: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. The hugely anticipated film is on track for the grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. With six months left for the film's release, the post-production is moving in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

While the anticipation for the Allu Arjun starrer is building day by day, the craze of 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' continues to soar high on the global level. In a recent exciting update, the blockbuster film starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sukumar made the waves at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The makers organized a special screening of Pushpa The Rise at the ongoing festival and the response from the global audiences was nothing less than phenomenal. The screening was graced by Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun along with the producer of the film. Sharing the exciting news of the screening, the makers wrote on social media, "A special sizzle of #Pushpa was played at the Berlin International Film Festival. The craze and response for #Pushpa is amazing even among the global audience. A special screening of #PushpaTheRise at the festival is being organized today. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024"

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining the rule will be Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.