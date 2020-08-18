Amazing feeling: Priyanka Chopra on finishing her memoir 'Unfinished', shares first look

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that her memoir, titled 'Unfinished', is ready and will be released soon. She took to social media to share the news and expressed her excitement over it. Priyanka also gave a sneak peek of the memoir printed on paper for the first time.

"Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! 'Unfinished' ... coming soon!" she wrote.

Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/FJWGEkk5TT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 17, 2020

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old star said that every word in her memoir comes from a place of "introspection and reflection" into her life.

"Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life," Priyanka posted.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

It was in June 2018 that Priyanka first announced of making her memoir.

Priyanka is a former Miss World. She debuted in the entertainment industry in 2002. Her first Hindi film released in 2003. Over the years, she has ruled Bollywood with her various roles and won several accolades.

In the West too, Priyanka earned popular and critical acclaim after she starred in three of 'Quantico', making history as the first Indian actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and winning two consecutive People's Choice Awards for the role. She is the first Indian actress to win the award.

In April 2016, she was featured on the cover of TIME magazine's coveted TIME 100 issue, as one of the Most Influential People in the world and in November 2017 was named to Forbes illustrious list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Her Hollywood films include 'Baywatch', 'A Kid Like Jake' and ' Isn't It Romantic?'.

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

