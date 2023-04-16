American DJ Diplo Shakes A Leg To Diljit Dosanjh's Music At Coachella - Watch

New Delhi: American DJ and music producer Diplo, known for 'Lean On' and 'Bubble Butt' among many others, was seen dancing on Punjabi music by Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella.

Diljit took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a post by Diplo, who alongside his friends were seen dancing on Dosanjh's track 'Patiala Peg'.

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining



Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

The popular Punjabi singer and actor wrote: "Thank You Diplo," on the video.

Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Love the vibe in this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V — Prince (@princesoman9) April 16, 2023

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Others who will be seen playing Jai Paul, American indie rock supergroup Boygenius - which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - and Charli XCX.