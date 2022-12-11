topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SEAN DIDDY

American rapper Sean Diddy announces arrival of baby girl

"I`m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy on his Twitter account. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • American rapper Sean Diddy has announced the arrival of his little angel and his fans couldn`t be happier!
  • "I`m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy on his Twitter account.

Trending Photos

American rapper Sean Diddy announces arrival of baby girl

New Delhi: American rapper Sean Diddy has announced the arrival of his little angel and his fans couldn`t be happier! "I`m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy on his Twitter account. 

He then gave a shoutout to his family - "I`m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world." According to Page Six, it`s not clear yet about the mother of the child or even whether Diddy is the father or the grandfather of the newborn. 

Page Six reports that Diddy confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, earlier this year. "We date. We`re dating. We do have dates, and we`re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church...," said Diddy in the series, "Caresha Please," in June, as per Page Six. 

However, Page Six reports that the couple has made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship. "He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," the "Twerkulator" rapper told XXL in September. 

"I`m young. I`m dating. I`m, you know, having fun. I`m doing me. He`s doing the same thing," she said. Yung Miami added, "I can`t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we are single."

"I think it just went over people`s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from, "she added. Diddy has six children from other relationships, as per Page Six.

Live Tv

Sean DiddyAmerican rapper Sean DiddySean Diddy rapsSean Diddy daughterSean Diddy kids

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections