Amid Balenciaga's controversial ad campaign, Malaika Arora shamed for wearing brand's dress to party!

New Delhi: On Monday, Manish Malhotra hosted his 56th Birthday party and many Bollywood celebrities showed up. Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among others attended the star-studded bash. Every actor dressed their best for the ace designer's birthday BUT one of these is facing major backlash for her outfit. Yes! You guessed it right, it's Malaika Arora.

Malla dazzled in a shimmery silver Pedophile Balenciaga outfit which she teamed with thigh-high black boots. Her outfit did not land well with the netizens and the actress is getting MASSIVELY trolled on social media for wearing and supporting a brand that has been accused of promoting child abuse.

Videos and pictures of the actress entering MM's house last night surfaced all over social media. Netizens flooded the comment section with words like 'shameful' and 'insensitive.' One user commented, "I'm shocked to see this lady in Balenciaga… very shameful… very insensitive!" Another one wrote, "Are you dumb or just stupid for supporting that brand?" A third one said, "Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India are illiterate or something. Does she think people don't watch news or she herself doesn't? Or is it just another way to be controversial?"

For the unversed, Balenciaga landed in trouble when its ad campaigns were accused of 'sexualising children.' The brand staged a photo shoot that featured two young girls holding teddy bears with bondage-themed elements.

On the work front, Malaika's OTT debut 'Moving In With Malaika' first episode released on Monday where the actress openly talked about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and future plans with Arjun Kapoor.