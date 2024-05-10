Advertisement
ANANYA PANDAY

Amid Break-Up Reports With Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted With Sara - PIC

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were reportedly dating for last 2 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few days back, actress Ananya Panday's cryptic social media post hinted at her alleged break-up with boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple dated for 2 long years before calling it quits, reportedly. Days after the actress's alleged post, a picture of Aditya partying with co-star Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Metro...In Dino' has splashed all over the internet. 

A fan page of Sara shared the photo on X (formerly called Twitter) with the caption: "Sara and Adi celebrating Anurag Basu's birthday on sets."

On director Anurag Basu's birthday, Sara and Aditya can be seen clapping for the birthday boy on the film sets. Basu's upcoming film Metro...In Dino is the anthology of his 2007 movie 'Life in a... Metro'. It features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. 

Aditya and Anurag Basu worked together in 'Ludo' previously. 

Meanwhile, talking of Ananya's cryptic post on Instagram. She had shared, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

Neither Ananya nor Aditya have spoken about the development as yet.

 

