New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model wife Natasa Stankovic's married life has been under scanner after the latter removed her 'Pandya' surname from Instagram bio. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the issue so far. Recently, Natasa was spotted with model-actor-fitness trainer

Aleksander Alex Ilic on a coffee outing. And this has led to haters commenting on Alex's timeline.

Aleksander Alex Ilic is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani these days.

In some of Aleksander's Instagram posts, netizens have dropped hate comments alleging he is the reason behind Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's split. A user wrote, “Hardik Pandey respect button.” To this, he replied: “hahahah bhai ja ke post check kr lo yha comment krne se phle". Another person wrote: “Chappri button.” To this, Aleksander wrote back, “Yes, you are chapri.”

Aleksandar Alex Ilic is also from Serbia. He was seen in the song 'Tareefan' along with Sonam Kapoor in ' Veere Di Wedding.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa had a steamy affair and eventually got married in May 2020. They welcomed their first child together - Agastya in July of the same year.

They renewed their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day 2023 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The rituals were performed according to both Christian and Indian traditions.