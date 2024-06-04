Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755070
NewsLifestylePeople
HARDIK PANDYA NATASA STANKOVIC

Amid Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Separation Saga, Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Gets Hate - Know Why!

Amid Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Divorce News: The couple had a steamy affair and eventually got married in May 2020.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Separation Saga, Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Gets Hate - Know Why! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model wife Natasa Stankovic's married life has been under scanner after the latter removed her 'Pandya' surname from Instagram bio. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the issue so far. Recently, Natasa was spotted with model-actor-fitness trainer

Aleksander Alex Ilic on a coffee outing. And this has led to haters commenting on Alex's timeline. 

Aleksander Alex Ilic is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani these days. 

In some of Aleksander's Instagram posts, netizens have dropped hate comments alleging he is the reason behind Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's split. A user wrote, “Hardik Pandey respect button.” To this, he replied: “hahahah bhai ja ke post check kr lo yha comment krne se phle". Another person wrote: “Chappri button.” To this, Aleksander wrote back, “Yes, you are chapri.” 

Aleksandar Alex Ilic is also from Serbia. He was seen in the song 'Tareefan' along with Sonam Kapoor in ' Veere Di Wedding. 

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa had a steamy affair and eventually got married in May 2020. They welcomed their first child together - Agastya in July of the same year. 

They renewed their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day 2023 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The rituals were performed according to both Christian and Indian traditions. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts