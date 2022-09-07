NewsLifestylePeople
MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Amid protests Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt STOPPED from offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple over 'beef remark'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Ujjain's Mahakaleshawar Temple: A video of the incident right-wing activists protesting surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Amid protests Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt STOPPED from offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple over 'beef remark'

Bhopal: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from offering prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain due to a protest by Bajrang Dal activists.

According to the police, the couple was supposed to offer prayers on Tuesday for which the temple committee along with the district administration and the police had made elaborate security arrangements.

However, the Bajrang Dal activists opposed the actors` entry based on an alleged remark made by Ranbir Kapoor in 2011 over the beef issue.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ujjain Nagri (@ujjain.nagri)

A video of the incident right-wing activists protesting surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

"Due to security concerns, the couple returned from Ujjain to Indore without offering prayers at temple in the wake of the protests. However, other members of `Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva` film crew later offered prayers at the temple," said a police official in Ujjain.

Meanwhile, the police detained one of the protesters after he got into a physical altercation with an officer on duty.

"We won`t allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt into the temple over the liking for beef remark. We`ll protest in big manner against local administration and police over the assault on our worker," Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaube had said.

As per informed sources, Ranbir and Alia stayed at Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh`s official residence before returning to Indore.

They added that the collector is a friend of Ayan Mukerji, the film`s director

The director said it felt great after offering prayers at the temple ahead of the film`s release but refrained from saying anything about the protests.

 

Live Tv

Mahakaleshwar TempleUjjain Mahakal TempleRanbir KapoorAlia BhattBajrang DalbrahmastraAyan MukerjiBrahmastra release

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh