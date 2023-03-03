Amid Wedding Rumours With Saba Khan, Hrithik Roshan Trains Hard For Fighter, Shares Note For Trainer

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. For his role, the actor has been working very hard on his physique. On Friday, the 'Krrish' actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video from his workout session with his trainer Kris Gethin.

As his trainer leaves for the US, the actor shared a long thankful note and wrote, "My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase , and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged , more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that , I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That's for sure. Frankly I don't know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon."

In the video, Hrithik is seen doing arm exercises, while his trainer motivates him. Kris pushes him to do better and can be heard saying, "You got this Hrithik. Come on, let`s go, drive."Soon after Hrithik dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.His trainer, Kris commented, "Thank you, mate. And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It's always a pleasure and I can`t wait to see the bar you set next."

Actor Zayed Khan wrote, "Cant wait to see how chiseled you have become this time around brother."

"Fighter is loading," a fan commented.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.