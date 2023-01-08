Amitabh Bachchan apologizes for ‘horrible error’ in his tweets, netizens share hilarious REACTIONS

Mumbai: Bollywood`s `Big B` had to brace an army of trolls taking jibes at him over a `horrible error` he made while posting to Twitter. Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to apologize for mislabeling the `T numbers` on his posts.

"T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .." the `Baghban` actor wrote. "T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,452 APOLGIES !!," he added.

See his tweet

APOLGIES !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Netizens had a number of hilarious and sarcastic reactions to the `Sholay` actor`s post. "Thanks for the clarification sir. I was really worried as the order was wrong and due to that my balance sheet was not getting tallied," a user wrote.

"Thanks for clearing this out sir. I was unable to sleep," another user wrote. Another user wrote, "Market crash karegi Kal ab!" (Now the market would crash tomorrow!).

Meanwhile, noting the wrong spelling of `apologies` in Amitabh`s post, a user joked, "Sir, spelling of apologies is wrong, please correct it in T 4516". Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film `Uunchai` along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in `The Intern` along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film `Project K` alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.