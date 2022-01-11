हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan feels nostalgic, shares emotional post remembering Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 in 2017, leaving generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving.

Amitabh Bachchan feels nostalgic, shares emotional post remembering Shashi Kapoor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt nostalgic on Tuesday, remembering his bond with late actor Shashi Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a collage of pictures in memory of his late co-star. In one picture, the actors can be seen standing next to each other in a scene from 'Kabhi Kabhie'.

In the caption, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "Zamana beet gaya...na jaane kitni filme ki saath mein."Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with comments. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!" "Old is gold," a fan added.

Apart from 'Kabhi Kabhie', Bachchan and Kapoor had worked together in several films including 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', 'Deewar', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Silsila' and 'Namak Halaal', among many others.

Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 in 2017, leaving generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanShashi KapoorRohit Royshashi kapoor deathamitabh bachchan film
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar's niece shares health update, says ‘she's absolutely stable and alert’

Must Watch

PT3M3S

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient