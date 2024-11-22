Advertisement
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Ongoing Speculations About His Family

Amitabh Bachchan slams the headlines with question marks regarding his family, especially Ash and Abhishek.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Amid the growing rumours and speculations surrounding the Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly addressed the situation with his trademark grace and subtlety. Recent reports have been rife with claims about alleged rifts within the family, particularly involving his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The rumours once again started after Aishwarya dropped daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebration pictures sans the Bachchan family. And now Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the ongoing speculation with a long statement in his blog. 

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me." He added, "Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications."

He even expressed his displeasure over question mark headlines especially related to Ash and Abhishek's marriage," But untruths... or selected question-marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform... but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most-used emblem—the question mark".

Bachchan further mentioned how news have been spreading without any verifications, "Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in."

The veteran actor’s response reflects his preference for maintaining dignity and privacy, a hallmark of the Bachchan family. Despite the ongoing chatter, the Bachchans continue to focus on their work, with Big B actively engaging with fans through Kaun Banega Crorepati and social media, keeping the spotlight on his professional commitments.

