Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sridevi, Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: The ambitious Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Khuda Gawah" had released on this weekend 28 years ago, and his National Award-winning multiplex hit, "Piku" opened five years ago on May 8.

Big B took to his blog to recall sweet memories of the shoot of both films, and also to express his pain recalling colleagues associated with these projects, who are no more. Specifically, he spoke of late superstar Sridevi, who co-starred with him in "Khuda Gawah", and Mukul S. Anand, the film's departed director in the blog.

T 3525 - .. my Blog for the DAY .. rather , night ..https://t.co/h3355VfFcP pic.twitter.com/L0xZ23EXDL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 8, 2020

While on "Piku", he wrote of Irrfan.

"28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence," he wrote.

"But a third too from Khuda Gawah .. the director Mukul S Anand .. left too early .. the magic of his vision .. his eyes were magical camera lenses .. even after this large interval the frames he did were extraordinary," he added.

"Khuda Gawah .. the shooting in Afghanistan .. a book shall be required to describe that detail .. hopefully some day.. and Piku .. each day spent in the delight of inventing, ad libbing .. making that which has not been written or described , but felt .. doing that which even during the early working days at Calcutta were never done .. cycling the streets," he continued.

"Khuda Gawah .. the incredible Afghan hospitality .. the immense love from all .. the care and the bonds of friendships .. the stories of the visit bringing emotional quotients ... would need days to put all this together .. some day perhaps .." mentioned Bachchan in his blog.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub. Irrfan Khan, who was hsopitalised with colon infection, breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 this year.