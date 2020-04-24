हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramadan 2020

Amitabh Bachchan wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' with his 'Coolie' throwback pic!

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes &#039;Ramadan Mubarak&#039; with his &#039;Coolie&#039; throwback pic!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan never really misses out on wishing fans on important occasions like festivals, special days and the like. Just as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun from today (April 24), the thespian decided to extend his 'Ramadan Kareem' greetings to everyone. 

A Twitter lover, Big B posted a picture collage of him from one of his most loved movies, the 1983 release 'Coolie'. Bachchan senior wrote: T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love and be safe ...

The sighting of the moon ushers the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

During Ramadan or Ramzan Muslims across the globe observe a 30-day fast, known as Rozas, praying for forgiveness. In India, the moon was sighted in Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday (April 23) evening, thereby declaring Ramadan beginning from April 24. 

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Here's wishing our readers Ramzan Mubarak!

 

Tags:
Ramadan 2020RamadanRamzan 2020RamzanAmitabh BachchanBig Bcoolie
Next
Story

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's office turned into quarantine facility
Corona Meter
  • 23077Confirmed
  • 4749Discharged
  • 718Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M40S

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's big attack on central government, questions legality of lockdown