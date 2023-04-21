topStoriesenglish2597627
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari React To Losing Blue Tick On Twitter

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who never fails to entertain whether it is on-screen performance or on his social media posts, made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick with a funny and somewhat sarcastic comment. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced on April 11 that as of April 20, users will no longer be able to use the blue tick marks. Since this took effect, many people have used Twitter to share humorous responses. Several A-list stars from Hindi film industry also took to social media and shared their reaction to Twitter verification checkmarks. 

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who never fails to entertain whether it is on-screen performance or on his social media posts, made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick with a funny and somewhat sarcastic comment. Bachchan's tweet, made in a dialect of eastern Uttar Pradesh, reflected his characteristic humour. "T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?" Bachchan said.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who also lost his blue tick as per the new mandate launched by the micro-blogging site, channeled his inner 'Kabir Singh' and shared a funny meme posted by Twitter user. Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya... Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu ( who touched my blue tick...Elon (Musk), you stay there, I am coming)."

He tweaked the dialogue from his 2019 hit Kabir Singh and added, "Haha". Shahid's reaction left netizens in splits. "Preeti ko mat bhool jana bhai," a social media user quipped.

Not only Shahid but celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma have also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. 

Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure"

Prakash Raj tweeted, "Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking."

Ranvir Shoray tweeted, "No #BlueTick, and I still feel fine."

Vir Das, "Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me."

