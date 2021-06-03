Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen wedding pics with wife Jaya Bachchan, thanks fans for anniversary wishes!

New Delhi: The legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan complete 48 years of marital bliss and togetherness on June 3. The power couple got married on this date, back in 1973.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a few unseen wedding pictures with wife Jaya. He also thanked his fans for wishing the duo on their wedding anniversary. Big B wrote: Jaya and I thank all those that have wished us for our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 ..

Our gracious gratitude .. विवाह जयंती पे जिन्होंने जया और मुझे बधाई दी है, उसके लिए हम अपना आभार प्रकट करते हैं।।

T 3924 - Jaya and I thank all those that have wished us for our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 ..

Our gracious gratitude ..

विवाह जयंती पे जिन्होंने जया और मुझे बधाई दी है, उसके लिए हम अपना आभार प्रकट करते हैं ।। — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2021

The epic couple featured in several movies together and remain one of the ideal couples in B-Town. Many celeb friends and colleagues dropped their comments on his timeline and extended wedding anniversary wishes as well.

Big B and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films together and delivered many blockbusters such as 'Abhimaan, 'Chupke Chupke, 'Silsila', 'Mili', 'Zanjeer' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' to name a few. They are blessed with two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Here's wishing the iconic couple a very happy wedding anniversary!