topStoriesenglish2604613
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans At Jalsa After Warning Them Of Non-Appearance

The megastar who had recently asked his fans to not show up at his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa for the Sunday ritual, surprised them as he eventually turned up and met them, keeping up his routine. 

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans At Jalsa After Warning Them Of Non-Appearance

Mumbai: Despite advising fans that he might not be able to keep his routine 'meet and greet' with them, megastar Amitabh Bachchan eventually turned up for his Sunday ritual. Taking to blog, Big B dropped several images from the occasion. Take a look

"The Sunday by the Gate had seemed uncertain but .. my Director was generous to the cause and worked in a manner that made it possible for me to rush back in time to greet and savour the love of the dedicated Ef and the well wishers ...," he wrote on his blog.

Big B looked super cool in a white kurta pyjama that he paired with a cool printed colourful jacket.

On May 6, Big B informed his fans that he may skip the Sunday ritual. "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45 pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non appearance .. so a warning in advance to keep away," he had posted.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations.

Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar