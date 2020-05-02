Amul pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor through its heart-touching topicals!

New Delhi: The nation lost two of its greatest actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in less than 24 hours. The demise of these two actors of Indian cinema not only sent shockwaves across the country but also globally, with condolences pouring from all corners of the world.

Amul, the giant dairy cooperative of India, is known for its interesting and intelligent topicals. This time, Amul paid tribute to Irrfan and Rishi in the most heart-touching ad-topical ever. Take a look:

#Amul Topical: He was a great and very popular star over many decades! pic.twitter.com/1W3Anwj0Ww — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 1, 2020

Irrfan Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

As soon as the unfortunate news of his demise broke online, celebs, fans and well-wishers thronged social media to offer their condolences.

Another blow came when the next morning nation woke up to the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's demise. Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night.

The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.