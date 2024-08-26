Advertisement
AMY JACKSON

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Say 'I Do'; Shares First Photos From Dreamy Italian Wedding

Amy Jackson made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022.

|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: ANI
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Say 'I Do'; Shares First Photos From Dreamy Italian Wedding (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

The couple delighted their fans by sharing the first official pictures from their picturesque wedding held in Italy, offering a glimpse into their magical day.

Amy Jackson looked absolutely radiant in a classic white gown that featured an ethereal veil cascading elegantly to the floor.

She carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, complementing the serene and sophisticated ambience of the ceremony.

Ed Westwick matched her grace in a white suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

Their joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments.

The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting.

Ed was seen holding Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement.

The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

The couple's engagement in January was equally charming, with Ed's surprise proposal leaving Amy overjoyed.

They also hosted an engagement dinner party in London, where Amy was seen arriving with her son Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022. 

