New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was one grand affair. Their wedding is labelled as the wedding of the year and undeniably it was. As the wedding pictures and videos of Anant and Radhika go viral on the internet, there are a lot of questions about who was the photographer of the event and how he managed to cover the entire wedding so aesthetically. Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories was the behind creating beautiful memories for Radhika and Anant for their wedding.

The wedding photographer was asked to be - Be invisible yet present

Speaking to Indian Express, Himanshu reveals the one brief that he got from the Ambanis and it's quite weird. Sharing his experiences of covering pre wedding in Jamnagar to the entire wedding, Himanshu said," Jamnagar was very, very challenging. I had never seen something like that, it was massive. We stepped in there a couple of days before the actual event date and we were just so shocked… A lot of planning went into that, we met different vendors, what to do, how to execute it. Because the only brief we got from the family was that ‘You have to be very discreet all the time. Be invisible yet present.’ The wedding is not just for the photography but also an experience for the guest. So we had capture the special moments without intruding the couple’s special day."



Himanshu Patel reveals Katy Perry concert was a surprise for Radhika and Anant

The photographer revealed, "There were many special moments, but as a wedding photographer, there wasn’t any ‘surprise’ per say because we knew who is going to come, when, and what all will happen. For the couple, there were a lot of surprises. The Katy Perry show on the cruise, the couple didn’t know! There were many things which were kept as a surprise for Anant and Radhika. We used to get specific brief for such events, that the couple doesn’t know about it, so we had to capture the moment once the reveal happens!".

Anant and Radhika got married on 12th July and they are currently in Jamnagar.