Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Purple Saree

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone's impeccable style secured her the title of best dressed at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, hands down. Before attending the function, Deepika took to Instagram and shared her pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The 'Piku' star looked as regal as ever in a purple saree. She elevated her look with a sleek bun and a choker necklace. Deepika's caption also garnered everyone's attention as it depicts how much she is enjoying her pregnancy phase.

Take A Look At Her Post:

"Just...coz it's a Friday night and (baby emoji) wants to party," she wrote.

In no time, her fans chimed into the comment section and showered love on the mommy-to-be.

"She knows how to steal the spotlight," a social media user commented. "Damn!! Beauty," a fan wrote. "Can't take eyes off her," an Instagram user wrote.

Last week, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked.

She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is being lauded for her role in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani.