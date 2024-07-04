New Delhi: The highly-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have begun at Antilia with aplomp. The family organised the spectacular event at their Mumbai residence recently and stunning visuals from the event have surfaced online on various platforms.

MAMERU-MOSALU CEREMONY AT AMBANIS' RESIDENCE

Mosalu is a special ceremony in Gujarati culture that happens a few days before the wedding. Groom's mother Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal were seen elated and performed the rituals. This tradition shows the love and support from the groom's mother's side of the family.

Anant's uncles and their families gave him and Radhika 'Mameru,' which are traditional gifts like clothes, jewellery, and sweets. Radhika's uncle also gave her sweets and gifts, adding to the happy occasion.

Akash, Shloka, Isha, and Anand Piramal were all seen dressed in ethnic wear and happily enjoying the ceremony.

JANHVI KAPOOT AT THE AMBANI HOUSE

To attend the grand Ambani event, actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen along with beau Shikhar Pahariya. The couple was dressed in traditional wear. The actress greeted the groom-to-be and the video was shared by various pap pages on social media.

The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12 July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Benaras and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord.