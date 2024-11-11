Ananya Panday Addresses Her Break-up With Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Ananya Panday seems like has taken her Bas character quite seriously in life. The actress recently addressed her rumoured breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, acknowledging how people have been interpreting her expressions and “sad face” in public appearances as signs of emotional distress. In a lighthearted manner, Ananya mentioned how others sometimes make assumptions based on her demeanour, even when there may not be much truth behind it.

Ananya in her interview with Brut revealed she was coming out gym and people said, "Sad lag rahi hai, Oh break up hogaya hai na." She later added, "Dude anyone will have a sad face if they do a deadlift of 170 kgs."

Well, Ananya indirectly confirmed the breakup and she even shared that she’s aware of the public’s curiosity about her personal life and tries not to let it affect her. She emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy and focusing on her work, adding that she doesn’t want her emotions to be defined solely by her public appearances.

There’s been some recent buzz about Ananya Panday and her rumoured connection to Walker Blanco, a model and social media personality. However, neither Ananya nor Walker has confirmed any romantic relationship. However, his recent birthday wish for the actress only ignited the speculation around their relationship.