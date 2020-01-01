Ananya Panday counts not appearing on Koffee With Karan as a struggle, gets trolled

New Delhi: Newbie Ananya Panday shared her definition of struggle during an actor's round table conducted by entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand. However, her story wasn't entirely a sympathy-inducing one as the young actress got massively trolled for comparing struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan or signing a film under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Talking about her struggles, Ananya said, “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

"I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle, " she added.

Ananya's story got a savage reaction from Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who silenced her in just one line. He agreed that everyone has their own struggles but said, "the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai."

'Koffee With Karan' started trending on social media ever since the video of the actor's round table surfaced on social media. Trolling Ananya, a Twitter user wrote, "Heart cries for her. So much struggle! Dad didn’t even go to Koffee with Karan. Wowww!! Should apply for BPL ration card."

While another one wrote, "Ananya Pandey is the most humble & relatable actress in Bollywood right now.

Even my dad hasn’t been on Koffee with Karan. I understand the struggle. You’d know the pain too if your father hasn’t been on Koffee with Karan."

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. Post which she starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.