Ananya Panday Indirectly Confirms Dating Walker Blanco As She Flaunts The 'W' Pendant

Ananya Panday is currently basking all the success of her latest release Call Me Bae. The actress is winning hearts for her endearing performance as Bella Chaudhary aka Bae in the show. Ananya is right now making news for her alleged relationship with Walker Blanco, the actress was seen wearing 'W' initials and it is speculated that she is indirectly confirming her relationship with the model. The picture of the actress wearing a green leaf-printed outfit where her pendant 'AW' grabs eyeballs.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco started dating each other after they met at Ambanis's wedding reportedly. Walker is reportedly an employee of Ambani who works in Vantara animal shelter. Walker is originally from the United States and is reportedly a model too by profession.

Ananya Panday was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, the couple dated for three years and later they parted ways due to the age difference between them. It was Zee News that exclusively informed you about the same.

Currently, Ananya is in full celebratory mode due to her show Call Me Bae trending number one on the OTT platform as the most-watched web series.