Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791677https://zeenews.india.com/people/ananya-panday-indirectly-confirms-dating-walker-blanco-as-she-flaunts-the-w-pendant-2791677.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Indirectly Confirms Dating Walker Blanco As She Flaunts The 'W' Pendant

Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae, Walker Blanco,Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday bf, entertainment news 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday Indirectly Confirms Dating Walker Blanco As She Flaunts The 'W' Pendant Pic Credit: Instagram (@Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco)

Ananya Panday is currently basking all the success of her latest release Call Me Bae. The actress is winning hearts for her endearing performance as Bella Chaudhary aka Bae in the show. Ananya is right now making news for her alleged relationship with Walker Blanco, the actress was seen wearing 'W' initials and it is speculated that she is indirectly confirming her relationship with the model. The picture of the actress wearing a green leaf-printed outfit where her pendant 'AW' grabs eyeballs. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco started dating each other after they met at Ambanis's wedding reportedly. Walker is reportedly an employee of Ambani who works in Vantara animal shelter. Walker is originally from the United States and is reportedly a model too by profession.

Ananya Panday was earlier in a relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, the couple dated for three years and later they parted ways due to the age difference between them. It was Zee News that exclusively informed you about the same.

Currently, Ananya is in full celebratory mode due to her show Call Me Bae trending number one on the OTT platform as the most-watched web series.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'