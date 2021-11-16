Ananya Panday makes comeback on social media after drug case controversy, watch video

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Pandey is currently in the United States where she is finishing shoot for her upcoming Pan-India multi-lingual film 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and others.

Ananya was recently in spotlight after she was summoned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with the WhatsApp chat related to drugs with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the NCB last month in drugs on cruise case.

Ananya was summoned by the NCB almost four times, although she had denied her involvement in the case.

After keeping herself away from social media for the last couple of weeks, Ananya finally ended the social media hiatus and shared a positive video. The clip shows the 'Khaali Peeli' actress looking out of the window towards the scenic rainbow. "You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain," she captioned the post.

Vijay Deverakonda and the team of Liger has been keeping her a constant company. Their loads od BTS pictures went viral on social media recently.

As soon as she shared the post, Bhavana Pandey, Guneet Monga among others showered love in the comments section.

On the professional front, Ananya recently announced her next project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She is currently reading a script with the team. Taking to her Instagram handle, Panday wrote, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh @zoieakhtar @arjunvarain.singh @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms".

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in key roles.