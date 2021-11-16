हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ananya pandey

Ananya Panday makes comeback on social media after drug case controversy, watch video

After a gap of few weeks, Ananya Panday has finally returned to social media and shared a positive video on Instagram. The video shows her enjoying a rainbow while sitting inside a car. 

Ananya Panday makes comeback on social media after drug case controversy, watch video
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Pandey is currently in the United States where she is finishing shoot for her upcoming Pan-India multi-lingual film 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and others. 

Ananya was recently in spotlight after she was summoned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection with the WhatsApp chat related to drugs with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the NCB last month in drugs on cruise case. 

Ananya was summoned by the NCB almost four times, although she had denied her involvement in the case.

After keeping herself away from social media for the last couple of weeks, Ananya finally ended the social media hiatus and shared a positive video. The clip shows the 'Khaali Peeli' actress looking out of the window towards the scenic rainbow. "You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain," she captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Vijay Deverakonda and the team of Liger has been keeping her a constant company. Their loads od BTS pictures went viral on social media recently.

As soon as she shared the post, Bhavana Pandey, Guneet Monga among others showered love in the comments section.

On the professional front, Ananya recently announced her next project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She is currently reading a script with the team. Taking to her Instagram handle, Panday wrote, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh @zoieakhtar @arjunvarain.singh @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms". 

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in key roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ananya pandeybollywood drugs caseAryan Khan drugs caseAryan KhanAnanya Panday photos
Next
Story

Rani Mukerji shares her daughter Adira cried after watching a scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2, here's why!

Must Watch

PT9M11S

The country got the gift of Purvanchal Expressway