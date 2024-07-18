Ananya Panday Teases Fans With Dubbing For Her Upcoming Series 'Call Me Bae'

New Delhi: Ananya Panday teases fans with a sneak peek of her dubbing sessions for Prime Video's upcoming series 'Call Me Bae,' generating excitement ahead of her streaming debut. As audiences eagerly await the release of Prime Video's much-anticipated series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek of her dubbing sessions.

Take A Look At Her Dubbing Session:

Sharing much excitement ahead of her long-format streaming debut, Ananya captioned the post, "Dubbing for my fave girl BAE

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya Panday in the lead along with an ensemble cast comprising of Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

About 'Call Me Bae'

It is the story of Bae, who downsized from a heiress to a hustler. She realizes that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The Original series to stream globally across 240 countries and territories from September 6 on Prime Video.