Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767904
NewsLifestylePeople
CALL ME BAE

Ananya Panday Teases Fans With Dubbing For Her Upcoming Series 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek of her dubbing sessions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ananya Panday Teases Fans With Dubbing For Her Upcoming Series 'Call Me Bae' (Image:@ananyapanday/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Ananya Panday teases fans with a sneak peek of her dubbing sessions for Prime Video's upcoming series 'Call Me Bae,' generating excitement ahead of her streaming debut. As audiences eagerly await the release of Prime Video's much-anticipated series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek of her dubbing sessions. 

Take A Look At Her Dubbing Session: 

Sharing much excitement ahead of her long-format streaming debut, Ananya captioned the post, "Dubbing for my fave girl BAE

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya Panday in the lead along with an ensemble cast comprising of Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

About 'Call Me Bae'

It is the story of Bae, who downsized from a heiress to a hustler.  She realizes that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

The Original series to stream globally across 240 countries and territories from September 6 on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar
DNA Video
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA Video
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?
DNA Video
DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?