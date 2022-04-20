NEW DELHI: Ananya Panday, the actress from 'Student of the Year 2', has been generating a lot of hype, as evidenced by her recent films. She was most recently seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'. While the actress has been managing to leave her mark in the films she has been appearing, she is also ensuring that she looks her best and makes it among the stylish divas of the tinsel town.

Ananya Panday has undoubtedly made the most of her trendy wardrobe, as evidenced by her recent ensembles, which range from airport lobbies to the red carpet. And on Wednesday, the 23-year-old slayed once again, ensuring that all eyes were on her. This time, the actress posed in a pastel blue bikini, which she teamed with a printed orange-coloured shrug. No wonder, the diva looked stunning in the two-piece ensemble. She captioned the photo writing, "when continuity pictures aren't so bad throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz."

Take a look at her photo below:

Daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2', co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in 'Khaali Peeli', with Ishaan Khatter. As Ananya and Ishaan worked together in 'Khaali Peeli', rumours of them dating each other started floating. However, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship and never confirmed it. However, their secret gateways, romantic dinner outings and social media banter always added fodders to the gossip mills.

However, recently Pinkvilla claimed that after dating each other for close to three years, the two decided to part ways and end their relationship mutually. According to the entertainment portal, Ananya and Ishaan will continue to be cordial despite their breakup. The report also states that they might end up doing a film together if an offer comes their way. A source told the entertainment portal that the duo realised that their way of looking at things was a little different, so they decided to end their relationship.

On the work front, Ananya is currently filming 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Pippa'.

Live TV