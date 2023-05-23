Andaaz Completes 20 Years: Lara Dutta Shares A Special Message For Priyanka Chopra

Lara Dutta has shared a special post to celebrate 20 years of Andaaz. The film, which marked Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood debuts, was directed by Raj Kanwar. The former Miss Universe has shared a set of two pictures featuring herself, Priyanka and Akshay Kumar. Expressing her gratitude towards director Raj Kanwar and producer Suneel Darshan, the actress wrote, “And just like that…it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all, to the audience and fans! To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher.”

For her co-star Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta added, “My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar for just being who he is.” Lara Dutta also wrote an adorable note for Priyanka Chopra. She said, “Priyanka Chopra, we will always have each other's backs. Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me.”

Replying to the post, Dia Mirza dropped a set of red heart emojis.

Before this, Lara Dutta celebrated 23 years of Miss Universe win with a set of throwback pictures. Sharing the pics, Lara Dutta wrote, “On this day, 23 years ago! Moment etched in our hearts forever! 12th May, 2000 the universe welcomed its first Miss Universe of the new millennium with our Miss Universe 2000, @larabhupathi. Happy Crowniversary, Queen! We love you.”

Lara Dutta’s Future Projects:

Lara Dutta was last seen in the series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Dino Morea, Kritika Kamra and Soha Ali Khan. The actress is set to appear in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of the Solang Valley next. Lara also has Ishq-e-Nadaan in the pipeline.