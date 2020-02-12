हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery

And before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering up Angad.

Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show "MumBhai" a while ago, recently underwent knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

And before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering up Angad.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: "That's me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I'm not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1."

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad's meals.

"I have been starving for almost 8 hours," Angad said.

To which Neha added: "This is the longest you've gone without a meal."

Apart from "MumBhai", Angad will also be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

 

Angad BediKnee surgeryangad bedi surgeryNeha Dhupia
