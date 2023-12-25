trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702620
Anil Kapoor Celebrates 'Adventurous' Birthday With Family In Dubai - Check Pic

New Delhi: Celebrating his 67th milestone, superstar Anil Kapoor revels in the sweet rewards of his triumphs in both OTT and the box office. Renowned for setting formidable fitness standards and embracing an active lifestyle, Kapoor continues to radiate youthful energy. 

Celebrating his birthday in Dubai with family, the iconic actor ventures into the area of extreme sports, showcasing his constant commitment to a healthy and active life. Taking to social media, Anil posted a picture of him attempting one such sport.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He captioned, “Birthdays are moments of reflection, and today, as I celebrate another year around the sun, I feel immensely grateful for the beautiful journey I’ve had so far. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the genuine affection coming my way. Each message, each wish, is a testament to the meaningful connections we’ve built over the years. I am grateful for the friendships, the shared moments, and the unwavering support that make life truly special. As I take on another year of life, I carry your love with me, a guiding light that fuels my passion and determination. Thank you for making this birthday, and frankly everyday, an unforgettable celebration. Your kindness has made this day extraordinary, and I look forward to the adventures the upcoming year holds!!”

Taking a short break, the actor readies for the action-packed film 'Fighter', releasing on January 25, 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone seen performing heart-stopping stunts. Cheers to the timeless brilliance of the "Evergreen Star" and the anticipation of more powerful performances ahead.

