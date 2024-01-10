Anil Kapoor Drops A BTS Shot As He Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To 'Fighter' Co-Star Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, cinema icon Anil Kapoor took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan. Kapoor, known for his charming demeanour and endearing social media presence, shared a captivating picture from the sets of their upcoming film, 'Fighter,' adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the project.

The shared snapshot provides a sneak peek into the friendship between Kapoor and Roshan as they embrace their roles on the action-packed film's set. The Cinema Icon took to his social media account, captioning the post, "The inspired said to the inspiration - “Are you for real!?” Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I’ll leave the guesswork to you Happy Birthday HR Love you Fighter"

In addition to Kapoor and Roshan, Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures' "Fighter" features Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi in significant roles. The aerial action film is slated to release on January 25, 2024.