Anil Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For Wife Sunita On Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor Celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary today, he shared a collection of photos on Instagram expressing his love and gratitude. The actor highlighted the beautiful journey they've shared. His heartfelt words celebrated their enduring bond and the cherished moments they've experienced over the past four decades.

Anil Kapoor shared a post with a heartfelt note on social media

He wrote,' Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we’ve created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride'.

In addition to that,' Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You’ve stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man.'

He further wrote, 'Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we’ve shared. Here’s to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu!

Happy anniversary, my love'.

Check The Post Here:

Moreover, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is producing a project based on the life of Abhinav Bindra wherein his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays the lead role. He will also appear in the sequel to ‘Animal,’ titled ‘Animal Park’. In addition the Actor has major projects lined up, including Subedaar.