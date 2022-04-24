Anil Kapoor says Sonam Kapoor will be a ‘working mother’ and a ‘perfect mother’

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor is over cloud nine as he is soon going to become a grandfather. His daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. Anil cannot stop raving about Sonam and says she is going to be a ‘perfect mother’ and also a ‘working mother’. He says Sonam has taken after women in her family, whether it be her mom Sunita, maternal aunt Kaveeta Bhambhani Singha (interior designer) and her maternal grandmother.

“Sonam is a perfectionist in whatever she does. And I’m sure she would be a perfect mother, too,” Anil Kapoor told Hindustan Times.

He shared that Sonam keeps her houses in London and Delhi in great shape and is building one house even in Mumbai.

“The way she has been — I’ve been to her London house, Delhi house and now her Mumbai house is also getting ready and it’s absolutely beautiful and fabulous — she has taken the aesthetics from her mother and her grandmother, and of course her maasi (Kaveeta Bhambhani Singh). So, all the women in the house had that [good taste]. And they all have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers, and I’m sure Sonam will also be just like that,” added Anil.

Anil also revealed that Sonam Kapoor, who will be a ‘perfect mother’ will also be a ‘working mother’.

“I’m sure she’s going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She’s looking forward to getting back to work very soon,” shared Anil.

After Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy on Instagram, an ecstatic Anil took to Twitter and wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news.”